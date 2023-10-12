Salman Khan's Tiger 3 to Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki: Here’s why we are excited for THESE 6 movies of 2023

In 2023, Indian cinema is experiencing a golden period with successful movies like Pathaan, Satyaprem Ki Kathaa, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jawan, and more dominating the box office. The year isn't over yet, and there are some highly anticipated big releases still to come before the year's end. Several exciting movies are on the horizon, catering to a wide range of preferences. From Shahrukh Khan's Dunki to Salman Khan's Tiger 3, the upcoming films of 2023 are all set to set the screens on fire as soon as they are released.

Here is the list of 6 highly anticipated upcoming films of 2023 we are super excited to watch:

Tiger 3 (November 10)

Tiger 3, featuring one of the beloved on-screen pairs Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is the third installment of the popular spy series. The first two films, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai were massive hits at the box office, which is why there's great expectation from the upcoming Tiger 3. In contrast to the previous films where Tiger (Salman Khan) fought against villains, this film portrays the super spy dealing with a significant betrayal and being accused of being a traitor by his own nation. Apart from the obvious high-octane action sequences and the chemistry between Tiger and Zoya, the cherry on top is of course the extended cameo of Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan in the film is what brings out more excitement.

Dunki (December 22)

Seems like Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a significant impact this year as the superstar is again on his way to bringing out his third blockbuster film scheduled for release in December. Dunki is a social drama that explores a lesser-known phenomenon where Indians take risky, illegal routes to immigrate to countries like the USA. Despite limited promotional material released by the makers, Dunki is highly anticipated due to the exciting and first-ever collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and the renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, making it a hot topic in Bollywood. Apart from this, the film will also feature SRK and Taapsee Pannu paired together for the very first time.

Animal (December 1)

The movie Animal has been a hot topic among movie lovers for the past two years due to the interesting stories about its production. It's written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for Kabir Singh, and features Ranbir Kapoor in a role that many see as his most distinctive yet. The film which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in lead roles, is expected to be even more contentious than Kabir Singh. Given its intense, violent, and bloody scenes, I strongly believe this movie will be one of Ranbir Kapoor's finest works to date, making it a must-watch for your list.

Merry Christmas (December 15)

This upcoming film will feature Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi together on-screen for the first time ever which has raised the anticipation even more. This movie titled Merry Christmas is going to be quite thrilling as it brings together well-known actors from both the South and Bollywood film industries. The poster has created a lot of excitement among fans, which features Katrina and Vijay in a car with a Christmas tree in the background. When sharing the poster, Katrina also hinted at a “twist” in the film, which raises curiosity about the Sriram Raghavan directorial and definitely makes its way onto my watchlist even though not much details about the film are out yet.

Sam Bahadur (December 1)

Sam Bahadur is a movie about the life and adventures of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky Kaushal is set to play the lead role, and the film's poster and first look have already generated a lot of excitement among fans. After the Aamir Khan starrer Dangal, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra will again be seen sharing screen space together which is quite exciting as this time the girls will be seen in a different genre of film. Sanya will be seen playing the role of Sam Manekshaw's spouse Silloo Manekshaw whereas Fatima will be portraying the role of the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar, well known for the hit film Raazi, hence the film has quite high expectations and anticipation.

Yodha (December 8)

Sidharth Malhotra, who has appeared in a handful of action films, saw his career take a significant leap with the release of the highly-praised film Shershaah in 2021. Now, with the imminent arrival of his upcoming film Yodha, he will be seen in a thrilling action film with some adrenaline-pumping action sequences that will allow him to demonstrate his abilities through challenging stunts. The film also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in important roles and the film’s posters increases the excitement making it a must watch of the year.

