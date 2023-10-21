Salman Khan's Veergati producer Babubhai Latiwala passes away

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Producer Babubhai Latiwala of the Salman Khan starrer Veergati fame has now passed away. The unfortunate incident took place earlier on Friday and his funeral is slated to take place today.

Veergati producer Babubhai Latiwala passes away

According to a report by the news portal Indian Express, producer Babubhai Latiwala has passed away. The incident reportedly took place on Friday night and his funeral is slated to take place today October 21, at 4 p.m.

A family source confirmed the producer’s death to the news portal and also shared that his mortal remains will be buried at the graveyard in Juhu. Further details on the incident are awaited.

Notable works of producer Babubhai Latiwala

Veergati, a film produced by the late producer, was a critical and commercial success in 1995. It resonated with audiences and left a lasting impression on their hearts. The movie starred actor Salman Khan, actress Divya Dutta, Atul Agnihotri, Himani Shivpuri, Farida Jalal, Pooja Dadwal, Sudesh Berry, and Sudhir Pandey among many others. The movie was produced by Babubhai Latiwala.

Other remarkable works of late producer Babubhai Latiwala include 1998’s film Tirchhi Topiwale, which starred actors Chunky Panday and Monica Bedi.

