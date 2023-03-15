Salman Yusuff Khan reveals he was harassed at Bengaluru airport for not knowing Kannada: What I’ve faced...

Dancer and choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan, who has impressed everyone with his cool dancing style, has shared details about an unexpected experience at the Bengaluru airport. He took to social media and shared a video of himself on Wednesday early morning. In the video, he is heard talking about his unpleasant experience with an immigration officer for not knowing Kannada. The officer pulled him as he couldn't speak the language despite being born in Bengaluru.

Salman shared the video on his Instagram handle along with a long note. He was jetting off to Dubai when the incident took place. He even revealed that he tried to take help from the airport authority but they just asked him to file a complaint online. Salman also said that he informed the officer that he hasn't spent time in Bengaluru as he was raised in Saudi Arabia. The immigration officer even threatened Salman and said that he can 'suspect' him.

A part of Salman's caption read, "On my way to dubai and I meet this immigration officer who speaks to me in Kannada .. and I in my broken Kannada try to tell him that I understand the language but can’t speak so well to which he continues to speak in Kannada and shows me my passport and points out my name and my birth place and my fathers name and his birthplace and has the audacity to tell me that .. you and your father are born in bangalore and u can’t speak Kannada .. to which I replied .. that being born in bangalore doesn’t mean I’m born with the language … I could be born in Bangalore and travelled the world like I have been always a Saudi child bought up in Saudi .. (ps: I have never had Kannada as a language as I never lived in the country during my schooling .. what ever little that I know is through my friends ) to which he goes to the extent of saying that .. if u can’t speak Kannada I can suspect you …" Have a look:

In the end, he also wrote that he was proud to be a Bangalorean but what he faced at the airport was unacceptable. Salman ended up receiving immense support from his fans. A lot of people even revealed that even they faced similar issues in the city.

Meanwhile, Salman rose to fame after he won the first season of Dance India Dance. He later went on to make his debut with Remo D'Souza's ABCD. Recently, he was seen with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in Street Dancer 3D.

