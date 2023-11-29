Sam Bahadur: 5 reasons to watch Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer war drama

Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is highly awaited by fans worldwide. The film is inspired by the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, and features talented actors like Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and others. The trailer of the movie created a lot of buzz on the internet. The movie is set to release on December 1st, and we have compiled 5 reasons why you should watch it.

5 reasons to watch Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur

1. Vicky Kaushal in a uniform

Vicky Kaushal found massive success playing a military officer in URI. Now he again slips into uniform as Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur. Intense physical preparation sculpted his frame to closely resemble the Field Marshal. Beyond rigorously mimicking Manekshaw's characteristic lean posture, Kaushal also tapped into the psychological side - fully inhabiting the icon's disposition. If his performance as Border's hero in URI wowed audiences, his embodiment of Sam Bahadur may match that powerful impact.

2. Meghna Gulzar's masterful direction and her second collab with Vicky Kaushal

Meghna Gulzar is one of the most interesting directors in Bollywood and has helmed films like Talvar, Raazi and Chhapaak. All these films have proven her mantle as a director as they contain strong storylines with great performances. Sam Bahadur also marks her second collaboration with Vicky after the 2018 spy thriller Raazi. These are reasons enough for someone to head to the theatres on December 1st.

3. Fascinating story of Sam Manekshaw

Sam Manekshaw, the main subject of the film, is a fascinating personality. The former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army had a career spanning four decades during which he saw five wars. He was also the first field marshal of India and played a key role in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war which led to the creation of Bangladesh. His story seems tailor-made for cinema as it's really inspiring.

4. Great ensemble cast including Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh

Sam Bahadur boats an interesting ensemble cast including Sanya Malhotra who plays the role of Silloo Manekshaw, Sam's wife. Fatima Sana Shaikh portrays the then Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi while Neeraj Kabi plays Jawaharlal Nehru. Other cast members include Govind Namdev who plays Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub who played the third Pakistani President Yahya Khan. All these actors are at the top of their game and have a proven track record of delivering strong performances.

5. Patriotic story that resonates with every Indian

Sam Bahadur has a strong patriotic theme that resonates with every citizen of this country. The promos give a clear picture that the film is patriotic without being jingoistic and makes us feel proud of our country without looking down upon others. This theme is one of the strong points of the film and another reason to experience it on the big screen.

Sam Bahadur is directed by Meghna Gulzar and written by Meghna and Bhavani Iyer. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Neeraj Kabi etc. It is slated to release theatrically on December 1st, 2023 where it will clash with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal on the big screen.

