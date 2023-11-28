Sam Bahadur actor Vicky Kaushal calls THIS as his ‘worst performance till date’

Vicky Kaushal has garnered widespread acclaim for his diverse array of performances, leaving an indelible mark in films such as Raazi, Sanju, Uri, Sardar Udham, and more. He braces himself for yet another potentially riveting portrayal in Sam Bahadur, a role he has dubbed as his 'toughest' to date.

In a moment during the movie's promotional activities, Vicky identified what he considers his worst performance to date—in Raman Raghav 2.0.

Here’s why Vicky Kaushal considers Raman Raghav 2.0 his worst performance

In a recent conversation with The Indian Express, Vicky Kaushal opened up about his film Raman Raghav 2.0 and shed light on why he deemed it his worst performance. Sharing insights into the movie, directed by Anurag Kashyap, Vicky characterized it as a profoundly dark and twisted narrative about a cop and a serial killer. He revealed that while his mother was elated about him portraying a cop, he had withheld the specifics of the character from her.

Vicky openly admitted, "To be very honest, I still feel that is my worst performance till date because at that time I felt like I hadn't lived through life experiences to get into the skin of the character." Vicky envisioned that with every five years of added life experience, he would approach and portray the role differently, and undoubtedly, better.

Expanding on his perspective, Vicky added, "I fortunately come from a protective upbringing, and that is not what my character's life was. At the age of 25, when I was playing that part, there was a little bit of a gap that I had to fill to understand."

