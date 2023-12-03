Sam Bahadur Cast Fees: How much did Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and others got paid?

Meghna Gulzar's film Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar and featuring Vicky Kaushal as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, was released on December 1. Despite facing a clash at the box office from the star-studded Animal, which includes Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, Sam Bahadur is performing successfully. Now amid the film’s release, certain reports disclosed the details of how much Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and others in the Meghna Gulzar-directed film were paid as fees.

Fees of Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and others in Sam Bahadur

As per a report by Financial Express, playing the significant role of Sam Manekshaw, the main actor Vicky Kaushal has reportedly received a notable amount of Rs 10 crore. Sanya Malhotra, portraying the character of Silloo Manekshaw, Sam's wife, has earned an impressive Rs 1 crore for her role in the film, as per Business Today. Assigned the demanding role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Fatima Sana Shaikh has reportedly earned Rs 1 crore for her convincing performance, according to TellyChakkar.

Neeraj Kabi, depicting India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, is said to have received an estimated amount of about Rs 30 lakh for his significant role. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, playing the character of Yahya Khan, has earned Rs 15 lakh for his role in Sam Bahadur. Edward Sonnenblick, portraying the role of Lord Mountbatten, pivotal in the Indian Independence movement, has received a sum of around Rs 30 lakh for his contribution.

Sam Manekshaw's daughter reviews Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur

During a gathering organized by The Indian Express, Sam Manekshaw's daughter, Maya, shared her thoughts on Vicky Kaushal's portrayal in Sam Bahadur. When asked about a specific moment in the film that made her proud of her father's story being depicted, she responded.

She stated in response, “Pride will always be there. They have made the film to make the country proud of whatever it was. But, the time that I tear up, every time, I’ve seen the film twice now, and I’ve teared up both times, is the last two seconds of the film when you turn to the audience, and you’re smiling. That just kills me every time.”

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur revolves around the life of India’s first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. With a military career spanning over four decades and involvement in five wars, he became the first Indian Army officer to achieve the rank of Field Marshal. His significant role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war played a crucial part in the creation of Bangladesh.

In addition to Vicky Kaushal, the movie includes Fatima Sana Shaikh portraying former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra playing the role of Sam's wife.

