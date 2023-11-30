Sam Bahadur Celeb Review: Abhishek Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna and more laud Vicky Kaushal's 'effortless' work

Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is based on the life of India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw. Ahead of its release, several celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna have showered praises on the film. Let's find out what they said.

Abhishek Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna and others praise Sam Bahadur

Several celebrities have praised Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur ahead of its theatrical release. Abhishek Bachchan took to X (formerly Twitter) to shower love on the film. He wrote that the story of Sam Manekshaw has been "beautifully told" by Meghna Gulzar. "It’s a huge responsibility to portray one of India’s greatest sons and she does it wonderfully. To the entire cast and crew, you should be very proud and thank you for telling this story", he wrote.

Abhishek also praised the performances of Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. For Vicky, he wrote: "what do I even say about you… you continue to set the bar so high for all of us and then so effortlessly jump over it as only Sam can. All I can say is “Well done, sweety!!!"

Check out his tweet!

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram stories and wrote: "congratulations and all the best for Sam tomorrow ya."

Radhika Madan also congratulated the entire team of Sam Bahadur for "beautifully showcasing the story of this magnificent man."

Riteish Deshmukh called Vicky an "incredible actor" and "flawless"; he also congratulated the team of the film.

Other names like Neeraj Ghywan, Subhash Ghai, Isabella Kaif and Angad Bedi also praised the film and Vicky's performance in it.

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur marks the second collaboration between Vicky and Meghna Gulzar after 2018's Raazi. The film is based on the life of India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw who headed the Indian Army during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war and the subsequent creation of Bangladesh. It also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Neeraj Kabi among others. The film will clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal at the box office on December 1st, 2023.

ALSO READ: Sam Bahadur Box Office Preview: Vicky Kaushal starrer run time, screen count, advance booking & opening day