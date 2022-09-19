Sam Bahadur co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s inflight ‘pagalpanti’ is too cute to handle; PIC
Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh will soon be seen sharing screen space in Sam Bahadur. The film which also stars Sanya Malhotra is based on the life of the legendary Chief of the Army Staff and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and is directed by Meghna Gulzar. The shooting of the film has begun and both Vicky and Fatima keep sharing BTS pictures and videos from the sets. It was only yesterday that the two stars returned to Mumbai after wrapping up a schedule and the actress shared a goofy selfie from their flight.
In the picture that Fatima Sana Shaikh shared on her Instagram stories, we can see both Vicky Kaushal and her making a funny face. The picture is a collage of two images. In the first image, we can see Fatima making a grumpy face with two plaits and glasses. The actress wore a grey tee as she sat next to Vicky who wore a red and grey checks shirt over a white tee. In the next picture, we can see Fatima posing with her tongue out while Vicky smiles. Sharing this picture, Fatima wrote ‘Thodi paagalpanti zaroori hai’.
On the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He also has Laxman Utekar’s untitled film with Sara Ali Khan. The actor also has Anand Tiwari's yet-to-be-titled movie with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead.
Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen in Dhak Dhak directed and co-written by Tarun Dudeja, and co-produced by Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya and Ayush Maheshwari.
