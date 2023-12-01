Sam Bahadur: How did Vicky Kaushal get into skin of Sam Manekshaw's character? Transformation journey REVEALED

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur released today in theatres. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is based on the life of India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw and also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Vicky looks uncannily like Sam and has even got the slouched walk right. Let us take a closer look at his transformation journey and how he got into the character.

Vicky Kaushal's journey to become Sam Manekshaw

Vicky Kaushal is an actor who has proven time and again how he can play any kind of character. For Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, Vicky underwent a transformation to become India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw. As per an IANS report, the actor had around 275 pictures of Sam in different postures, including sitting and standing. He stated that he has not come across any of Sam's pictures on the internet that is not on his phone. "I wanted to give everything that I could", he said.

The actor based those pictures to model his mannerisms for the character. Vicky stated that these were on the surface level and he found out about the real Sam by reading about him and meeting his family members. In an interview with India Today, Vicky revealed that all the videos available on Sam after his retirement and hence the director became his reference.

Vicky said, "Meghna became my reference, because she had years of research. (I read and watched) his interviews, videos, books, interacted with his family. After 3-4 years of work, I tried adapting the tonality and his walk, so that nowhere in the film one could find my voice. I have to say that this would not have been possible without Meghna.”

Vicky Kaushal's military training

Recently, Vicky shared a series of pictures and videos on Instagram to provide a glimpse of his military training for Sam Bahadur. It featured him leaping over burning embers and overcoming several other obstacle courses. At one point, he also performs a commando crawl effortlessly which proves that he underwent rigorous training for the film. Before Sam Bahadur, Vicky donned a military uniform for Aditya Dhar's URI for which he underwent similar kind of training. He had also collaborated with Meghna on her 2018 film Raazi.

Sam Bahadur is directed by Meghna Gulzar and written by Gulzar and Bhavani Iyer. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Neeraj Kabi among others. It was released in theatres today, clashing with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

Sam Manekshaw was the former chief of staff of the Indian Army and India's first field marshal. He witnessed four wars in his decades-long career and was a key figure during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. He remains one of the most important figures in the history of India and the military as well. The makers of Sam Bahadur have given a beautiful tribute to this great man by telling his inspiring story on the big screen.

