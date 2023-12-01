Sam Bahadur: Karan Johar calls Vicky Kaushal 'master of his craft'; Sara Ali Khan lauds Meghna Gulzar's flick

The highly anticipated biopic drama Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role is releasing today in the theaters. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. Before its release, the makers of Sam Bahadur hosted a grand star-studded film screening in Mumbai for the film fraternity which was attended by several big celebs including Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, and others.

Bollywood celebs review Vicky Kaushal's performance in Sam Bahadur

After watching the film, several took to their social media and shared their review of the film. Check out!

Vicky Kaushal’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-star Sara Ali Khan took to her social media and shared Vicky’s look poster from the film and penned a long note heaping praises on the team.

She wrote, “Honestly no words can describe what a pleasure watching you is. The ease with which you transform is impeccable. Versatility, conviction & brilliance Can't wait for everyone to yet again witness your excellence Best of luck to you @vickykaushal09 and the entire cast & crew of Sam Bahadur! @meghnagulzar thank you for yet another beautiful story! Your work continues to inspire us all @sanyamalhotra & @fatimasanashaikh you both add so much depth and honesty to the film @rsvpmovies.”

Have a look:

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar also expressed his admiration towards the film as he wrote, “He is SAM BAHADUR and he is Absolute master of his craft...@vickykaushal09 embodies the legend like a bomafide veteran with genius ease! From body language to tonal shifts his is an outstanding portrayal! Salute to his performance!"

He continues writing, "Big chops to Ronnie and team @rsvpmovies for making this polished product and taking a leap as content creators! My dearest @meghnagulzar is on top of her game and commited to telling the story with researched precision and ultimate conviction! Biggest hug to her !!!My love to the entire cast and crew!”

Take a look:

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to his X (formerly Twitter) and appreciated Vicky Kaushal’s performance in the film. He wrote, “when a star actor makes you believe that he is not a star but a compelling character on screen #VICKY KAUSHAL made me believe I m meeting gen maneckshaw thru his face eyes voice n body language in film #SAM BAHADUR i watched at premiere last eve.”

Have a look:



Take a quick look at the other reviews posted by the celebs.

Sam Bahadur is a historical period drama based on the life of India’s first field Marshall, Sam Manekshaw. The film has been receiving excellent reviews from critics.

