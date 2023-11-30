Sam Bahadur: Katrina Kaif reviews Vicky Kaushal's 'beautiful classic' film; calls his performance 'flawless'

As the much-anticipated release of Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur approaches tomorrow, a star-studded special screening unfolded last night in Mumbai, attended by numerous Bollywood celebrities. Among them was Vicky's wife, Katrina Kaif, who not only graced the event but also took to her social media to share her review of the biographical war drama. Showering praise on the film and its director, Katrina reserved special words of admiration for her husband's stellar performance.

Katrina Kaif reviews Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur

On Thursday, November 30, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram to share a captivating poster of Sam Bahadur featuring Vicky Kaushal in his remarkable character. In a heartfelt caption, she expressed her thoughts and opinions about the movie, showering praise on the film and its director, Meghna Gulzar.

Katrina wrote, “SAM BAHADUR - @meghnagulzar such a poetic beautiful classic film, was transported to another era .. you can see your passion to telling his story and attention to detail in every shot.”

Continuing her commendations, Katrina lauded Vicky’s performance with enthusiasm, stating, “And SAM !!!!….. GRACE, HEROISM, GRIT. What a performance, flawless, I’m just astounded , you are too inspiring, true to your craft in the most brilliant integral way, was so proud to watch you shine your way across the screen. I’ve seen you this last year pour yourself into this film and transform into sam. A performance to be remembered (white heart emojis) @vickykaushal09. Congratulations to @ronnie.screwvala @rsvpmovies.”

The special screening of Sam Bahadur witnessed the presence of Vicky's parents as well as celebrities such as Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sidharth Malhotra, Vidya Balan, and Karan Johar, among others.

More about Vicky Kaushal’s film Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur unfolds with the talented actress Sanya Malhotra portraying the role of Sam's wife, while Fatima Sana Shaikh takes on the pivotal role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, this cinematic venture delves into the life of India’s first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Anticipation is set to peak as the film hits the big screens on December 1.

