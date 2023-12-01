Sam Bahadur Movie Release and Review Live Updates: Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan are impressed with Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-star Sara Ali Khan was mighty impressed by the actor's performance in Sam Bahadur. She wrote, "Honestly no words can describe what a pleasure watching you is. The ease with which you transform is impeccable. Versatility, conviction & brilliance Can't wait for everyone to yet again witness your excellence Best of luck to you @vickykaushal09 and the entire cast & crew of Sam Bahadur! @meghnagulzar thank you for yet another beautiful story! Your work continues to inspire us all @sanyamalhotra & @fatimasanashaikh you both add so much depth and honesty to the film @rsvpmovies.”