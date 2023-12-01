Sam Bahadur Movie Release and Review Live Updates: Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan are impressed with Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal plays military legend Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur. He was also known as Sam Bahadur, and was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. He was appointed as the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.
Abhishek Bachchan lauded director Meghna Gulzar for beautifully portraying Sam Manekshaw's story. He also praised the performances of Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. For Vicky, he tweeted: "What do I even say about you… you continue to set the bar so high for all of us and then so effortlessly jump over it as only Sam can. All I can say is “Well done, sweety!!!"
Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram to share his review of Sam Bahadur. He wrote, “He is SAM BAHADUR and he is Absolute master of his craft...@vickykaushal09 embodies the legend like a bonafide veteran with genius ease! From body language to tonal shifts his is an outstanding portrayal! Salute to his performance!"
Vicky Kaushal's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-star Sara Ali Khan was mighty impressed by the actor's performance in Sam Bahadur. She wrote, "Honestly no words can describe what a pleasure watching you is. The ease with which you transform is impeccable. Versatility, conviction & brilliance Can't wait for everyone to yet again witness your excellence Best of luck to you @vickykaushal09 and the entire cast & crew of Sam Bahadur! @meghnagulzar thank you for yet another beautiful story! Your work continues to inspire us all @sanyamalhotra & @fatimasanashaikh you both add so much depth and honesty to the film @rsvpmovies.”