Sam Bahadur: Sam Manekshaw’s daughter Maya admits ‘tearing up’ while watching Vicky Kaushal starrer

Today, finally, Vicky Kaushal’s much-awaited movie has been released in the theatres worldwide. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in important roles.

Ever since its trailer, fans have been quite intrigued to witness the biopic drama based on the life of India’s first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. While the film has been receiving rave reviews, the daughter of Manekshaw, Maya also lauded Vicky’s performance in the film and revealed getting emotional while watching the said movie.

Sam Manekshaw's daughter reviews Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur

During an event hosted by The Indian Express, the daughter of Sam Manekshaw, Maya reacted to Vicky Kaushal’s performance in Sam Bahadur as she was asked about a particular moment in the film where she felt proud about her father’s story being told.

In response to this, she stated, “Pride will always be there. “They have made the film to make the country proud of whatever it was. But, the time that I tear up, every time, I’ve seen the film twice now, and I’ve teared up both times, is the last two seconds of the film when you turn to the audience, and you’re smiling. That just kills me every time.”

Notably, before its release, a grand star-studded film premiere was also hosted by the team in Mumbai. The event was attended by several big Bollywood celebs including Vicky’s wife and actress Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, and others. In addition to this, several took to their social media handles and lauded the actor’s performance.

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur is jointly written by Bhavani Iyer, Shantanu Srivastava, Meghna Gulzar and backed by Ronnie Screwvala. In the film, Vicky will be playing the titular role while Fatima Sana Shaikh is seen essaying former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, and Sanya Malhotra, on the other hand, plays Vicky Kaushal’s (Sam Manekshaw) wife.

The film, high on patriotism, is already generating immense buzz and released in the theaters while locking horns with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of the first Indian Army officer who was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. He was affluent in multiple languages including Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu, English, and Gujarati. He married Silloo Bode in 1939, and they had two daughters - Sherry and Maya.

