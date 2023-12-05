Sam Bahadur: Sam Manekshaw’s grandson Jehan heaps praise on Vicky Kaushal; says he did ‘justice to the role'
Vicky Kaushal's efforts and performance in the movie Sam Bahadur have garnered compliments from none other than Sam Manekshaw's grandson, Jehan Manekshaw.
After doing numerous acclaimed roles in his career, Vicky Kaushal has garnered widespread appreciation from both critics and audiences for his stellar performance in the recently premiered movie, Sam Bahadur. His portrayal of India’s first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, has struck a chord with viewers. Adding to the accolades, the real-life hero's grandson, Jehan Manekshaw, has commended Vicky's performance, acknowledging that the actor has done justice to the role.
Sam Manekshaw’s grandson Jehan Manekshaw showers praise on Vicky Kaushal’s performance in Sam Bahadur
In a recent statement, Jehan Manekshaw, the grandson of Sam Manekshaw, expressed his admiration for Vicky Kaushal for his dedication and preparation in the biographical war drama film Sam Bahadur. Jehan remarked, “I watched the work Mr Kaushal put into the role, and it really paid off. My grandfather had a motto that he always used to tell my mom and me, ‘Work Hard, Play Hard.’ As preparation, Vicky worked very hard, in play-acting my grandfather, he put all his heart into it, and it showed.”
Lauding Vicky’s portrayal of his grandfather, Jehan added, “It was great seeing him bring back to life the character of my grandfather - in the way he did. He certainly did justice to the role.”
More about Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Sam Bahadur
Sam Bahadur serves as a heartfelt tribute to Sam Manekshaw, chronicling his remarkable life journey, with a particular focus on his role in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.
In addition to Vicky Kaushal's compelling portrayal, the cast features Sanya Malhotra in the role of his wife, Silloo Manekshaw. Fatima Sana Shaikh embodies the character of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Notable contributions from Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and others further enhance the cinematic narrative.
The movie created a significant buzz among the audience, thanks to its impactful trailer and soul-stirring songs like Badhte Chalo, Banda, and more. Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Sam Bahadur premiered on December 1 and has been performing well at the box office. The film is currently running in cinemas.
