Sam Bahadur Screening: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal twin in black; latter seeks parents' blessings; WATCH

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal radiate undeniable charm during the screening of Sam Bahadur, where the latter seeks his parents' blessings. Take a glimpse!

Anticipation is reaching a crescendo as the much-awaited Sam Bahadur gears up for its cinematic debut. In a glittering Mumbai affair, the film's creators curated a star-studded preview. Leading the glamour was Vicky Kaushal, making a stylish entrance alongside his ladylove, Katrina Kaif. The family ensemble, including Vicky's parents and the ever-dapper Sunny Kaushal, made the evening all the more special.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal turn heads with their stylish presence at the screening of Sam Bahadur

On Wednesday, the creators of Sam Bahadur rolled out the red carpet for an exclusive film fraternity screening. Vicky Kaushal, dressed in a sleek all-black ensemble, walked the carpet with the ever-elegant Katrina Kaif, who turned heads in a stunning black off-shoulder dress, minimal makeup, and flowing hair. Beyond the dazzling appearances, the evening unfolded heartfelt moments as Vicky warmly embraced his brother Sunny Kaushal and sought blessings from his esteemed parents, the legendary action director Sam Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, injecting a dose of family warmth into the star-studded event.

Take a look:

