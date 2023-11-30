Sam Bahadur Screening: Rekha, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar arrive in style: PICS

Vicky Kaushal’s fans are currently counting the days. That’s because the actor will be soon seen on the big screen. As he gears up for the release of his war drama film Sam Bahadur, the team hosted a special screening which was attended by many famous celebs from the Hindi film industry.

Bollywood celebs attend Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur screening

The anticipation and excitement around Vicky Kaushal’s next movie Sam Bahadur have kept his fans on the edge. While they still have to wait a little for the movie to finally make it to the theatres near them, several Bollywood stars attended the film’s premiere in Mumbai.

The queen of millions of hearts, the ever-stylish and graceful Rekha arrived at the event looking drop-dead gorgeous. For the movie screening, she wore a black saree with a golden border. The Koi Mil Gaya actress wore flawless makeup and flaunted her signature red lips. With her hair tied in a bun and decorated with pretty gajras, the actress carried a matching potli bag and accessorized her look with heavy jhumkas and a necklace.

Take a look

Ananya Panday also came to the premiere and looked effortlessly stylish. The Dream Girl 2 actress wore a midi-dress in the shades of maroon and black. With a pair of black pumps, a matching handbag, minimal makeup, and open hair, she looked pretty.

Take a look:

If you’re thinking Ananya Panday was accompanied by her rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, well you’re not mistaken. The Night Manager actor was spotted at the star-studded event in casual wear. He styled his basic white T-shirt and denim look with a checkered shirt and sneakers.

Take a look:

Next up was Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra who wore a pair of camouflage shoes in khaki green that immediately grabbed all the attention. For the rest of his look, he kept it simple with a white T-shirt, black pants, and a denim shirt on top.

Take a look:

The Dirty Picture star Vidya Balan also arrived at the event with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur. Along with them was filmmaker Karan Johar, Angrezi Medium actress Radhika Madan, and the host for the night Vicky Kaushal with his ladylove Katrina Kaif. Riteish Deshmukh also posed for the paparazzi.

Take a look at the pictures:

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It will be released on December 1.

