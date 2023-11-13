Sam Bahadur song Badhte Chalo OUT: Vicky Kaushal brings vigor to new patriotic tune

Sam Bahadur, one of the highly anticipated movies of 2023, sees Meghna Gulzar weaving the story of Indian Army officer Sam Manekshaw. Portraying the role of India's first Field Marshal in this compelling war drama is none other than Vicky Kaushal. The trailer has already tantalized audiences with a sneak peek into the biopic, and now, the release of the first song, Badhte Chalo, adds an energetic soundtrack to the mix. This spirited track is bound to evoke a strong sense of patriotism and leave viewers captivated by its fervor.

Today, on November 13, the makers of the upcoming film Sam Bahadur unveiled the first song from the soundtrack. Aptly titled Badhte Chalo, the track features the powerful vocals of Shankar Mahadevan, Vishal Dadlani & Divya Kumar, accompanied by the soulful composition of Shankar Ehsaan Loy and the poetic brilliance of Gulzar's lyrics.

The song provides a poignant glimpse into the dedication and toil of army personnel as they undergo rigorous training for battle. With Vicky Kaushal in an energetic avatar, the visuals showcase his character motivating and inspiring soldiers.

Watch the full song here:

