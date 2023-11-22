Sam Bahadur song Banda OUT: Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw is a force of strength in this inspiring track

Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film’s release, the powerful songs and music from Sam Bahadur is keeping them hooked. After Badhte Chalo, the makers of the film have now released the second track titled Banda.

Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw is unstoppable in Sam Bahadur song Banda

The music video of Banda is finally out, and Vicky Kaushal is fierce and unstoppable as Sam Manekshaw in the video. The music video shows glimpses of Sam Manekshaw’s life, and showcase his strength, courage and determination. Sharing the music video of Banda, Vicky wrote, “A force of strength, A great soldier in every sense. रब का banda hai ye,सब का banda hai ye! #Banda song out now! #Samबहादुर in cinemas 1.12.2023.”

While Shankar Mahadevan has sung this inspiring track, Gulzar has penned the lyrics. The music has been composed by the popular musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Check out the song Banda below!

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur marks Vicky Kaushal’s second collaboration with director Meghna Gulzar after Raazi, which also starred Alia Bhatt. Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India’s First Field Marshall and military might, Sam Manekshaw, and Vicky Kaushal will be seen in the titular role.

The film delves into the life and times of the military legend, presenting a powerful narrative that honors his heroics and leadership. Sam Bahadur also stars Fatima Sana Sheikh as Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw's wife Siloo.

Speaking about playing the role of Sam Manekshaw in the film, Vicky said, “Playing the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is an immense responsibility and a huge honor. We’ve poured our hearts into bringing to life one of India’s great heroes on screen. I’m humbled to be a part of this project that is so inspiring. The teaser is just a short glimpse of the legend and the story will surely touch the hearts of the audiences.”

The film is all set to hit the big screens on 1st December, 2023.

