Sam Bahadur Teaser Launch: Vicky Kaushal REACTS to box office clash with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

The release of the teaser for the highly awaited movie Sam Bahadur, a biographical drama recounting the story of field marshal Sam Manekshaw, has created a buzz. With Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, the film is set to hit the screens on December 1. However, it is slated to face a box office clash with another much-anticipated film, Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor. Vicky and Ronnie Screwvala, the producer of Sam Bahadur, have now shared their thoughts on this clash.

Vicky Kaushal, sharing his thoughts on the box-office clash during the teaser launch event expressed a positive outlook. He mentioned, “Both Ranbir and I will hand over our films to the audience on December 1 and hope that they like both the films. There is enough audience out there for both the films.”

Ronnie Screwvala, the producer of Sam Bahadur, expressed his perspective on the upcoming box-office clash with the film Animal during the teaser launch in Mumbai. Ronnie stated, “If you go back and look at the social media, we were the first to book the date of December 1.”

He emphasized that the idea of a clash is outdated in the current cinema landscape, saying, “Again, clash is a thing of the past now. Clash is an old world thinking in the cinema world. Audience will spend more, and will be looking to spend more to watch films. It's a whole world out there. Today everyone is clashing with Instagram, social media, and the digital world. So the clashing of two films is the last thing I can think of.”

Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, also features talented actresses Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Animal is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, boasts a powerful ensemble cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri. The movie's teaser and the first song, titled Hua Main, have already been released.

