Sam Bahadur Teaser OUT: Vicky Kaushal impresses as powerful Sam Manekshaw; Sanya Malhotra-Fatima Sana Shaikh shine

Vicky Kaushal has been doing some really interesting films lately. One of his most anticipated films has to be Meghna Gulzar's biographical drama Sam Bahadur in which he is portraying the role of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Today, the makers dropped its highly anticipated teaser on the internet. Let's find out more about it.

Sam Bahadur's teaser released

Today, on October 13th, the makers of Sam Bahadur released the much-talked-about teaser of the film. The two-minute and 25-second long teaser gives us a glimpse into the exciting world of India's first Field Marshal. Vicky Kaushal looks unrecognizable in his demeanor, his eyes as he fully channels Sam Manekshaw. We also get a glimpse of Fatima Sana Shaikh who plays the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra as his wife. There are several scenes of out-and-out war as Sam was heading the Indian Army during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Check out the teaser:

Recently, the makers released two teaser posters of the film featuring Vicky as the titular character. The tagline said: Zindagi unki. Itihaas hamara. (His life. Our history).

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur is written by Meghna Gulzar and Bhavani Iyer and directed by Meghna. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies, the film stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Neeraj Kabi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and others. The film was announced in 2021 on Sam Manekshaw's 107th birth anniversary. It marks the second collaboration between Vicky and Meghna after 2018's Raazi which was a critical and commercial success. Sam Bahadur is slated to release theatrically on December 1st, clashing with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal on the ticket window.

About Sam Manekshaw

Sam Manekshaw was the Indian Army's chief of staff during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war and was also the first Indian to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. His career, which began during World War II, spanned around four decades where he witnessed five wars. He was bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan by the government.

