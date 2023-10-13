Sam Bahadur Teaser: Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor praise Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra-Fatima Sana Shaikh’s film

The highly awaited teaser of the biopic drama Sam Bahadur was unveiled earlier today, featuring Vicky Kaushal's compelling portrayal of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Audiences are already captivated by Vicky's performance, as well as the stellar acting of Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in this Meghna Gulzar directorial. The film has garnered enthusiastic support from Vicky's friends and colleagues in the film industry, including Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, and others, who have taken to social media to express their excitement and shower praise on the teaser.

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and others praise Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur teaser

On Friday, October 13, after Vicky Kaushal and the makers of Sam Bahadur unveiled the teaser on Instagram, Bollywood celebrities showered it with praise, expressing their anticipation for the upcoming movie. Varun Dhawan, showing his enthusiasm, liked Vicky’s post and commented, “Superb Vicky (clapping emoji).” Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar conveyed his anticipation with a comment saying, “Look forward (thumbs up emoji).” Neil Nitin Mukesh added his praise, stating, “Brilliant (fire emojis).” Vicky’s father, Sham Kaushal, shared a heartfelt comment, “Simply brilliant. Salute to the whole team. Love u & proud of u Puttar. Jor di jhappi. Rab Rakha.”

Have a look:

Arjun Kapoor, highly impressed, exclaimed, “All awards are locked in…” He further shared the teaser on his Instagram Stories, expressing, “Kya teaser hai, mazaa aa gaya! Sam is here!! (fire emoji).”

Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal also chimed in, expressing his excitement, “SAM is here!! (fire emojis) Kya lag raha hai bro @vickykaushal09 This one is going to be a firecracker @meghnagulzar @rsvpmovies @fatimasanashaikh @sanyamalhotra_ #sambahadur.”

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari joined the chorus of praise, sharing the teaser and expressing her admiration with clap emojis.

