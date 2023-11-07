Sam Bahadur trailer launch: Vicky Kaushal jokingly shares calling Katrina Kaif before every scene

Vicky Kaushal has been generating enough buzz rightly for his upcoming film, Sam Bahadur. Today, the team finally dropped the trailer of this highly-anticipated project. As of now, the trailer is not only hailed by the audiences but fans are stunned to yet again witness Vicky’s impeccable performance. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. During the launch, Vicky humorously shared calling his dear wife, Katrina Kaif, before every shot.

Vicky Kaushal's hilarious revelation of his preparations for the role

Today, on November 7, the makers of Sam Bahadur unveiled the film trailer in Delhi. After the launch, Vicky Kaushal spilled beans on his preparation for the role during the media interaction. He jokingly shared, “Ek magic recipe maine bataya nahin apne prep ke bare har shot se pehle main phone karta tha fir mujhe vo pep talk deti thi aur fir main vo shot mein jata tha (I’ve not shared one magic recipe with you about the prep. I would call her before every shot, and she would give me a pep talk, then I’ll go for the shot)”, he remarked and bursts into hearty laughter.

The humorous remark made the actor forget the question as he further continued, “Aisa kuch nai hota tha but…pehla hissa kyat ha sawaal ka? (It was nothing like that, but what was the first part of your question?)”

Take a look:

About Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal’s collaboration with Meghna Gulzar for Sam Bahadur is a much-awaited one. The film is based on the life of the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Sam Manekshaw. He was also the first Indian Army officer to attain the rank of field marshal.

While Vicky is stealing the limelight headlining the project, Sanya Malhotra is seen playing his wife, contributing to the emotional aspects of the film. Fatima Sana Shaikh, on the other hand, portrays former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

Backed by Ronnie Screwvala, the film will hit the theaters on December 1, 2023.

Notably, Sam Bahadur will lock horns with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga which also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

ALSO READ: Sam Bahadur Trailer: Vicky Kaushal aces India's greatest soldier role; Sanya Malhotra-Fatima Sana Shaikh shine