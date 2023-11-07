Sam Bahadur Trailer: Vicky Kaushal aces India's greatest soldier role; Sanya Malhotra-Fatima Sana Shaikh shine

Sam Bahadur is one of the most awaited movies this year, promising a compelling narrative as Vicky Kaushal takes on the role of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Accompanied by talented actresses Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, this biographical war drama, directed by Meghna Gulzar, has already piqued the audience's interest with its intriguing teaser and posters. Now, with the official release of the trailer, the anticipation for the film has reached new heights.

Trailer of Sam Bahadur featuring Vicky Kaushal has been released

On Tuesday, November 7, the makers of the upcoming movie Sam Bahadur launched the trailer at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi. The trailer offers a captivating glimpse into the journey of "India's greatest soldier," Sam Manekshaw, played by Vicky Kaushal, who dedicated his life to the Indian army. Set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, it vividly portrays his zeal, courage, and unwavering commitment. Sanya Malhotra shines in the role of his wife, while Fatima Sana Shaikh delivers a convincing portrayal of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The 2-minute and 42-second trailer feature a powerful dialogue from Vicky, who, addressing his soldiers, declares, "Hum rahe ya na rahe, humari iss vardi ka gaurav humesha rahega" (Whether we remain or not, the pride of our uniform will always endure).

Watch the full trailer here:

Fan reactions to Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur trailer

The trailer for Sam Bahadur had fans ecstatic, and they showered love on Vicky Kaushal's performance. One fan praised, “The posture, the rage, the dialogue delivery, just awesome. VICKY KAUSHAL IS BORN TO BE AN ACTOR,” while another noted, “Being a defence aspirant this is what I always expected as a biopic.” A comment exclaimed, “What a trailer, what type of realistic acting, really gives goosebumps!!! Jai Hind,” and someone else expressed, “Splendid trailer. Hats off to Vicky Kaushal for the portrayal of a performance in a lifetime. He has absolutely lived up to Sam Manekshaw's legacy.”

Sam Bahadur, a heartfelt tribute, directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, is set to premiere in theaters on December 1.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal shares 'wise' thoughts during workout; Katrina Kaif wants to know person behind advice