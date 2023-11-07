Sam Bahadur Trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Meghna Gulzar touch down in Delhi ahead of launch

The eagerly awaited movie Sam Bahadur is set to hit screens on December 1, 2023. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, it stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in significant roles. As they prepare to unveil the trailer, the team has arrived in New Delhi for a grand launch event. Vicky and Sanya have given fans a glimpse of their arrival in the city.

Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra offer a glimpse of their arrival in New Delhi for the trailer launch

With the release of the Sam Bahadur trailer today, the team has touched down in New Delhi for the trailer launch event. Vicky Kaushal provided his Instagram followers with an update on his arrival, sharing a snapshot of himself with Meghna Gulzar. In the photo, Meghna is seen resting her head on Vicky's shoulder after a tiring flight.

Sanya Malhotra also joined in, sharing her arrival on her Instagram stories with a touch of humor, commenting, "Delhi aagaye haiiiiiii, Google map par andha Vishwas karte hue (We have come to Delhi, blindly trusting Google Maps)." To this, Vicky playfully replied, "Just don't take the metro...See you, S!"

The creators of the war drama Sam Bahadur recently revealed a powerful new poster showcasing the film's lead actor, Vicky Kaushal. In the image, Vicky, portraying Sam Manekshaw, stands among a group of soldiers with a resolute expression, symbolizing his unwavering devotion and service to the nation. Vicky shared the impactful poster on his Instagram, capturing the essence of the film, as he stated, "(This story is) about the man who dedicated his life to the Indian Army, to the nation. Trailer Out Tomorrow!"

About Sam Bahadur

The movie is a biographical account of Sam Manekshaw, who served as the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and holds the distinction of being the first Indian Army officer to attain the rank of field marshal. Sanya Malhotra plays Vicky Kaushal's wife, contributing emotional depth to the narrative, while Fatima Sana Shaikh takes on the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, adding a significant dimension to the film's portrayal of historical events.

