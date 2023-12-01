Sam Bahadur Twitter Review: Netizens predict another National Award for Vicky Kaushal for his ‘spirited’ performance

Vicky Kaushal’s remarkable transformation as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, for the film Sam Bahadur, had left fans intrigued right from the moment the first look was unveiled. The Meghna Gulzar directorial, Sam Bahadur, has finally been released today, and fans flocked to the theatres to watch the movie. Soon after the first show ended, Netizens took to their social media to share their reviews of Sam Bahadur. Find out what they had to say!

Fans review Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur

Netizens were mighty impressed with not just Vicky Kaushal, but also with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra’s performances in Sam Bahadur. They absolutely loved Vicky Kaushal’s on-point portrayal of Sam Bahadur in the film, and already predicted another National Award for him!

While one X (previously Twitter) user wrote, “BOLD - COURAGEOUS - On The Point #SamManekshaw was such a BIG LEGEND, I feel bad that it took nearly 50 years for someone to make a film on Sam Bahadur…. MUST WATCH. Congratulations in advance @vickykaushal09 for another National award…”, another one tweeted, “Driven by spirited performance from Vicky Kaushal #SamBahadur Great show to watch !” Here are 15 tweets by netizens that will give you an idea of what to expect from the film!

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal earned the National Film Award for Best Actor, for his role as a military officer in the 2019 war film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

About Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur delves into the life and times of the military legend, presenting a powerful narrative that honors his heroics and leadership. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh as Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw's wife Silloo. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar, and it marks Vicky Kaushal’s second collaboration with her after Raazi.

Vicky Kaushal earlier spoke about playing Sam Manekshaw in the film, and how it is a huge honor for him, and an immense responsibility. He said that he is humbled to be a part of this inspiring film.

