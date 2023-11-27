Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal begins countdown for Meghna Gulzar’s war drama; Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Varma react

It has been a great year for Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal. After basking in the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and appearing in The Great Indian Family, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming war drama Sam Bahadur. As the movie is inching towards its release date, the actor started a countdown on his social media.

Vicky Kaushal begins countdown for Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal has been out and about promoting his upcoming biographical war drama film Sam Bahadur. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie depicts the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. After much anticipation, the movie will be released theatrically in five days. Taking to Instagram, the lead actor kickstarted a countdown. The Masaan actor posted a poster of himself as Sam Manekshaw and wrote, “40 years in uniform, 5 wars… 5 days to go!”

Take a look:

The way he transformed into the character impressed people online who took to the comments section to congratulate him. Among them were B-town celebs Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Varma. The Fighter actor commented “Fab” while the Jaane Jaan star penned, “Goosebumps”.

Take a look:

A while ago, Vicky was in New Delhi, promoting the movie and interacting with a crowd of excited fans with the entire team of the film. He took to social media and posted glimpses of the tour. The event was nothing sort of enthusiasm and excitement from Vicky who looked dapper wearing a pair of black pants with a black T-shirt and matching boots. The actor also sported a black and white jacket as he clicked selfies with the audience.

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

After Sam Bahadur, he will be seen sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani in the upcoming comedy film Dunki. The actor is also filming for Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam which is expected to release sometime next year.

About Sam Bahadur

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the movie also stars actors like Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. The film is scheduled to drop on December 1.