Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal begins one-month countdown to film’s release with impressive NEW poster

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur is among the most highly anticipated films of the year. This film marks the actor’s second collaboration with director Meghna Gulzar after Raazi, and fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release. With just one month left for the film to hit the theaters, Vicky has now shared another impressive poster of the film.

Vicky Kaushal looks intense in new Sam Bahadur poster

On Wednesday morning, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram account to share a new poster of Sam Bahadur. It shows him sporting a uniform, and he looks intense as he is seen sitting on a jeep. Sharing the poster, he began the one-month countdown to the film’s release.

“SAM IS HERE!!! On 1.12.2023.One month to go! #SAMबहादुर,” he wrote. The new poster further raised fans’ excitement about the film. Zoya Akhtar commented, “Looking good,” while rapper Badshah wrote, “Paaji,” along with fire emojis.

One fan commented, “I’ll be there 1st day 1st show,” while another one wrote, “Super excited for this one!”

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India’s first Field Marshall and military might, Sam Manekshaw. While Vicky essays Sam Manekshaw, the film also stars Fatima Sana Sheikh as Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw's wife Siloo.

The teaser of Sam Bahadur released a few days ago, and it offers a glimpse into the extraordinary tale of the legendary military leader.

Sam Bahadur is all set to release worldwide on 1st December 2023, on the silver screens. The film will clash at the box office with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal. Speaking about the box-office clash, Vicky said at the teaser launch of Sam Bahadur, “Both Ranbir and I will hand over our films to the audience on December 1 and hope that they like both the films. There is enough audience out there for both the films.”

