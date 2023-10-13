Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal calls it 'huge responsibility' to don uniform; Fatima was 'scared' to play Indira Gandhi

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur is one of the most highly anticipated biopics of the year. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, among others. Yesterday, Vicky Kaushal shared some glimpses of his character as Field Marshal Sam Manechshaw, revealing that the teaser will drop today. Now, the teaser has finally been unveiled by the makers. Vicky, Fatima, and Sana arrived for the teaser launch of Sam Bahadur in Mumbai, during which they talked about the film. Vicky revealed how he felt a huge responsibility playing this role, while Fatima revealed she was initially scared to play Indira Gandhi.

Sam Bahadur actor Vicky Kaushal wearing an Indian Army Uniform for the film

At Sam Bahadur's teaser launch, Vicky Kaushal said that there’s a huge responsibility on him. “It’s a huge responsibility to wear the Indian Army Uniform and secondly to play the part of Mr. Sam Manekshaw. We have given it all. The responsibility is the most it can be as an actor when you are wearing the uniform of Sam Manekshaw,” said Vicky Kaushal.

He further added that he hopes he does justice to the role. “When you get directors like Meghna, she doesn’t just let you stop at getting into the skin of the character but makes you meet the soul of the character. I have heard so many stories of Field Marshal Manekshaw from my mom and dad, so its grateful and fortunate to have gotten the chance to see the story through his eyes in the film. Really looking forward to the film. I hope I have justified the legend,” he added.

Fatima Sana Shaikh on being scared to play Indira Gandhi

Fatima Sana Shaikh is playing the role of Indira Gandhi in Sam Bahadur. The actress revealed, “I got scared as it’s a big character. Historical character. I told this to Meghna (Gulzar), and she just said ‘Trust me’. I look up to her work and when she said this, it was a privilege that a director said this to me. It’s great that I got a chance to experience this character, this story,” said Fatima.

Sam Bahadur will be released on December 1, 2023.

