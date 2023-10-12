Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal drops sneak-peek from Meghna Gulzar’s film ahead of teaser release

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented and versatile actors in Bollywood. After his first leading role in the 2015 film Masaan, Vicky went on to star in a number of movies such as Raazi, Sanju, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Govinda Naam Mera, Sardar Udham in which he showcased his versatility and brilliant acting chops. He will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar directed Sam Bahadur, which is one of the most highly anticipated biopics of the year. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the teaser of Sam Bahadur will release on October 13. Now, ahead of the teaser release, Vicky Kaushal has shared a sneak-peek from the film.

Vicky Kaushal shares sneak-peek from Sam Bahadur ahead of teaser release

On Thursday morning, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram account to drop a picture that gives us a sneak peek into his character in Sam Bahadur. In the film, Vicky will essay the titular role of India’s first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The picture shared by Vicky shows him in army uniform, standing in a lawn. ‘Zindagi unki, itihaas hamara (Their life, our history),’ reads the text on the picture. “To a life well lived! #Samबहादुर,” wrote Vicky, in his caption.

This sneak peak from Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur has us anticipating the teaser release, which will be out tomorrow. Fans also expressed their excitement, and while one fan commented, “Sir, we are eagerly waiting for this movie please release faster,” another comment read, “Very impressive... looking forward to the film.”

Check out the post right here!

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the teaser of Sam Bahadur will be launched at a grand event in Mumbai on October 13. A source informed, “Sam Bahadur is a film close to every stakeholder's heart and the team is committed to bringing it to the big screen on December 1, 2023. The teaser will introduce the audience to the world of this film, and also kick off the near 45-day promotional campaign.”

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur also features Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur teaser out on October 13; Will screen with India Pakistan Match