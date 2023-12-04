Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal gets the most 'makkhan validation' from Amul; here's how actor reacted

Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Vicky Kaushal released in theatres on 1st December, and took a decent start at the box office. Vicky’s performance in this Meghna Gulzar directorial is being lauded by one and all. Among all the praises, the film Sam Bahadur also got the cutest shoutout from the dairy brand Amul, and it left the actor delighted!

Vicky Kaushal reacts to Amul’s creative tribute for Sam Bahadur

Amul is known for its creative and engaging topical tributes, and this time was no different as they made an interesting tribute for Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur. It featured a lovely sketch caricature of Vicky Kaushal's character Sam Manekshaw, India's first field marshal.

He is seen in his uniform, while those behind him are seen cheering him on. The ad read, "Sam Maskashaw," and while sharing it, Amul wrote, "#Amul Topical: Biographical war drama on India’s first field marshal!" Vicky Kaushal shared it on his Instagram account and thanked the dairy brand for this tribute.

“Iss Amul-ya pyaar ke liye shukriya, Sweetie!!!” he wrote. Vicky also shared it on his Instagram story, and wrote, “The most makkhan validation! Thank you @amul_india.”

Fans also reacted to Vicky’s post, and while one of them wrote, “It's always tough to portray someone else and you did amazing! You are a natural and Bollywood needs more actors like you,” another fan wrote, “Loved your act,simply amazing sambahadur.”

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal surprised his fans by visiting a theatre during Sam Bahadur screening in Mumbai. He shared a video from his visit, and wrote, “Last night was special! Celebrated #SAMबहादुर together with our lovely audience. Said his lines, walked his walk, shared a few war stories… cheered, clapped and even shed a tear. Thank you for sharing your love for the Man with us! Thank you for coming out and packing the cinema halls. All I can say is… “I’m OK, sweetie!” #SAMबहादुर In Cinemas!.”

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur marks Vicky Kaushal’s second collaboration with director Meghna Gulzar after Raazi. The film delves into the life and times of the military legend Sam Manekshaw. The film also stars Fatima Sana Sheikh as Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw's wife Silloo.

