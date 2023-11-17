Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal gives glimpse into his ‘toughest role’ and ‘most enriching journey’ with BTS video

Vicky Kaushal has generated significant anticipation with the sneak peek of his portrayal of Sam Manekshaw in the highly awaited film Sam Bahadur. The trailer and the impactful song Badhte Chalo have already created a buzz ahead of the movie's theatrical release. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the war drama also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Vicky recently shared a behind-the-scenes video offering a glimpse into the making of the film, describing it as his "toughest" role.

The preparation behind Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur

On November 17, Vicky Kaushal treated his Instagram followers to a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of his upcoming movie Sam Bahadur. The clip offered glimpses of the actors' preparation and training, showcasing Meghna Gulzar's meticulous direction. The video also included interviews with Vicky, Sanya Malhotra, and others.

Vicky detailed his transformation into Sam Manekshaw, revealing that his first meeting with the director for the film took place in the first half of 2019. He discussed the thorough preparation process, which involved reading sessions, workshops, and numerous look tests. Meghna highlighted the attention to detail due to the nature of the film, while Sanya shared her surprise on the first day of shooting when she couldn't recognize Vicky in his character's appearance.

In between shoots, Vicky dedicated time to training and acquiring various skill sets, including high jump and boxing. The cast and crew acknowledged and appreciated Vicky's unwavering dedication to the role.

Expressing his sentiments, Vicky penned a heartfelt note saying, “The toughest role I have played… The most enriching and fulfilling journey I have been on as an Actor! Sharing with you’ll a snippet of all that went behind the scenes to make it happen. Truly, a team full of BAHADURs!!!”

Watch the full video here:

More about Vicky Kaushal’s film Sam Bahadur

In Sam Bahadur, while Vicky Kaushal takes on the role of India's first Field Marshal, Sanya Malhotra will be portraying his wife. Additionally, Fatima Sana Shaikh is cast as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film is slated for a theatrical release on December 1.

