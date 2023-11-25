Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal recalls shooting with IMA cadets; says doing 10 knuckle pushups became 'ritual'

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of the biographical war drama Sam Bahadur. Ahead of its release, the actor has been promoting the film with full energy. Recently, Vicky took to social media to share a video of IMA cadets doing 10 rounds of knuckle pushups. He also revealed the interesting story behind it. Let's find out more.

Vicky Kaushal shares video of IMA cadets

Today, on November 25th, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share a video of the Indian Military Academy cadets doing pushups. The actor revealed that he had shot an important sequence of Sam Bahadur at IMA with them where they finished their drills with 10 rounds of knuckle pushups. After that, it became a ritual for the film's team to do pushups after packing up.

He said, "Shooting at the #IndianMilitaryAcademy with the cadets there for one of the important sequences in the Film. They said they would finish their drills with 10 knuckle pushups… so it became a ritual for me as well… no matter how tired we were at the end of the shoot… “pack up” would only be called when I did those 10 knuckle pushups with them. Such spirited boys at the IMA!!! One of the most disciplined and inspiring places I have been to."

Vicky Kaushal performed the Khukuri dance with Gorkhas

Last week, Vicky shared a video on Instagram where he was seen performing the Khukhuri dance with the Gorkhas. The actor called it a 'privilege' and said that he was 'proud and blessed.' He wrote, "The privilege of holding their Khukuri. The pleasure of matching their steps. Proud and blessed to have done the Khukuri dance with the Gorkhas today! Jai Mahakali… Aayo Gorkhali!"

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur is directed by Meghna Gulzar and written by Meghna and Bhavani Iyer. The film is based on India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw who played a key role during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war and the liberation of Bangladesh. It will be released theatrically on December 1st, 2023.

