Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal shares Meghna Gulzar film's glimpse ahead of teaser drop; fans in frenzy

Vicky Kaushal has left no stone unturned to showcase an upward career trajectory. From Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi to Masaan, Kaushal seems to be on a success spree lately. While the actor has entertained the audience with uncountable entertaining gigs in the past, he is now set to come up with another project called Sam Bahadur. While fans await the release of the movie with bated breath, in a treat for them, the actor has now shared a sneak-peak from the film which also shows him in an intriguing avatar.

Vicky Kaushal shares glimpse of Sam Bahadur

Actor Vicky Kaushal seems to be all pumped with energy for his upcoming venture Sam Bahadur. The actor had shared a glimpse of the movie with his fans earlier today through an Instagram post. While fans were absorbing the excitement of seeing the same, Vicky once again shared another glimpse from the movie which features the actor in an intriguing look. Sharing the post, Vicky wrote, “His Life. Our History. #Samबहादुर Teaser out tomorrow. In cinemas 1.12.2023.”

Notably, the actor had shared another post earlier today revealing his look from the movie, leaving his fans over the moon. Sharing a post on Instagram, Vicky wrote, "To a life well lived! #Samबहादुर."

Fans go ecstatic on seeing the sneak-peak from Sam Bahadur

The post shared by Vicky Kaushal observed love and adulation pouring in from fans as his comment section was flooded by them. “Respect botton for Vicky Kaushal” a fan wrote and another fan noted, “Going to be a blast.” Other comments on Vicky’s post read, “Oh my god!! You've brought to life the exact gaze! Can't wait for the teaser!! All the best to you and the Sam Bahadur team!”, “Can't wait” and “This is gonna be epic.”

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur will also star Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles alongside Vicky.

ALSO READ: Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal drops sneak-peek from Meghna Gulzar’s film ahead of teaser release