Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal shares PICS from sets as he announces the film's schedule wrap up

Vicky Kaushal is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming biopic Sam Bahadur. The actor has been travelling continuously for the film and has also been sharing a lot of updates. Well, after two months of continuous shooting, he has announced the schedule wrap today. He has also shared pictures from the set and even mentioned that there are a few months of shoot left. To note, Sam Bahadur is a biopic directed by Meghna Gulzar. They worked together on Raazi which also starred Alia Bhatt.

Vicky Kaushal’s announcement:

The URI actor took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “After more than 2 months of relentless work across 5 cities… it’s a SCHEDULE WRAPPP for the बहादुरs!!! Few more cities and a few more months to go. See you soon Team, to continue our journey of making #SAMबहादुर !!!” In the first picture, he is seen posing with director Meghna. Both are seen wearing a sweatshirt with ‘SAMबहादुर’ written on them.