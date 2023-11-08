Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal shares PICS from trailer launch at Manekshaw Centre; expresses gratitude to fans

Vicky Kaushal is deeply engrossed in the preparations for the release of his upcoming movie, Sam Bahadur. The trailer of this biographical war drama was recently launched at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi. The trailer unveiling, attended by the cast, crew, army officers, and Sam Manekshaw’s family, marked a significant moment in the journey of the film. In a heartfelt note accompanying pictures from the event, Vicky expressed gratitude to the Indian army for their unwavering support and extended his thanks to the fans for their overwhelming love.

Vicky Kaushal and Sam Bahadur cast at trailer launch event in Delhi

Today, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram account and dropped pictures from the trailer event of Sam Bahadur. In the photos, Vicky, looking dapper in a blue suit, can be seen with his director Meghna Gulzar, and co-stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Sanya opted for a white saree while Fatima looked gorgeous in a black outfit.

In his caption, Vicky penned, “An extremely special day for Team #SAMबहादुर ! Honored to have unveiled the Trailer to the world in the presence of our Army Chief General Manoj Pande Sir and all the respected officers and that too at The Manekshaw Centre in Delhi.”

Expressing the sentiment of gratitude, he said, “We are ever so grateful for the constant support and encouragement of the Indian Army. Also having Sam’s family with us, just made the evening more special. A big thank you to all of you for giving so much love to our Trailer. There’s a lot more coming your way!”

The movie is set for a theatrical release in India on December 1.

