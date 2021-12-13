Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal welcomes Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, wishes Meghna Gulzar on her birthday

Vicky Kaushal's next ambitious film is Sam Bahadur with Meghna Gulzar and the filmmaker is celebrating her birthday today. Citing it as a special day, Vicky announced and welcomed the film's female leads. The actor, who will be playing Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, welcomed Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh onboard.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a photo and wrote, "It's a very special day for us as we celebrate our director @meghnagulzar’s birthday and welcome the leading ladies @sanyamalhotra_ as Silloo Manekshaw & @fatimasanashaikh as Smt. Indira Gandhi to the #Samबहादुर family! @ronnie.screwvala @rsvpmovies."

Sanya and Fatima were ecstatic on joining the Sam Bahadur family. Sanya shared the news on social media and wrote, "Behind every successful man is a strong independent woman who supports him in all his endeavours. It’s with great honour that I get to play one such woman, Silloo Manekshaw, the wife of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Cannot wait to begin this journey with Meghna ma’am, Vicky, Fatima & @rsvpmovies!"

Whereas, Fatima said, "A woman who defines courage, power and dignity! It’s with great pride that I am joining the team of #Samबहादुर to depict the role of India’s first female Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi! Looking forward to begin this journey with Meghna ma’am, Vicky, Sanya & @rsvpmovies!"

While Vicky Kaushal will be bringing the protagonist’s character to life, Sanya Malhotra will play his wife, Silloo Manekshaw. Fatima Sana Shaikh will be stepping into the shoes of Indira Gandhi, the country’s first female Prime Minister.

Commenting on the new addition, director and birthday girl Meghna Gulzar said, "I have much to celebrate... There is pride in the commemoration of 50 years of the historic win of our forces in the 1971 War. And it’s very exciting to have Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh join the team of Sam Bahadur. Both their roles in the film require a great deal of sensitivity, dignity and composure and I’m looking forward to the ladies bringing these characters to life."

