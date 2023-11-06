Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal’s zeal and commitment shines in NEW poster ahead of trailer release

Vicky Kaushal, known for his stellar performances, is making a comeback to the big screen with a compelling role in the biopic based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Portraying the titular character in this Meghna Gulzar directorial, Vicky is set to deliver another noteworthy performance. Following an intriguing teaser featuring actresses Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the eagerly awaited trailer is scheduled for release tomorrow. Now, an impressive new poster has been revealed, heightening excitement for this impactful cinematic venture.

Vicky Kaushal is dedicated army man in new poster from Sam Bahadur

The makers of the highly anticipated war drama, Sam Bahadur, have unveiled a striking new poster featuring the lead actor, Vicky Kaushal. In the image, Vicky, in character as Sam Manekshaw, stands amidst a group of soldiers with an intense expression, reflecting his unwavering dedication and commitment to serving the nation. Sharing the impactful poster on his Instagram, Vicky conveyed the essence of the film, stating, “(This story is) about the man who dedicated his life to the Indian Army, to the nation. Trailer Out Tomorrow!”

Have a look!

More about Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur

The trailer for the film is scheduled to be released on November 7, as exclusively revealed by Pinkvilla earlier. A source has shared that both the cast and crew are eagerly looking forward to presenting the trailer to the audience. The launch event is set to take place at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi, adding a grand touch to the occasion. To add to the excitement, the trailer will reportedly be unveiled by a very special guest.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal shares 'wise' thoughts during workout; Katrina Kaif wants to know person behind advice