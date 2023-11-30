Sam Bahadur's Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif once called him 'joker' and it is every wife ever

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couples in B-Town. Notably, doting husband Vicky often showers his love on Katrina in public and recently, the actor delved on how the actress becomes his fashion police and recalled a fun incident when she pulled him back from stepping out in public wearing a particular outfit and telling him ‘Kya joker banke ja raha hai ye (He is stepping out looking like a joker)’.

The actor also delved into how he has learned discipline from his wife. He is inspired by how she follows a strict action plan when it comes to work.

Vicky Kaushal recalls time when Katrina Kaif became his fashion police

The two lovebirds tied the knot in 2021 and it did not take much time for them to become a fan-favorite couple. During a recent interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, Kaushal dug into his personal life and recalled the time when the husband-wife duo had a fun banter about an outfit that Vicky wore while stepping out.

On being nudged to reveal the things that Katrina has taught him, he shared, “On the surface level, she has added what kind of clothes should I wear because she is like, ‘Kya joker banke ja raha hai ye (He is walking out looking like a joker)’. She has literally held my hand and pulled me back saying that you will not step out like this. I asked her, ‘Ismein kya galat hai? (What is wrong in this?)’ And she said, ‘ Sab kuch (Everything).’ I was like okay.”

I have not seen many people be so disciplined: Vicky Kaushal on wife Katrina

The actor proceeded to discuss how Katrina has inculcated discipline in him. Calling her a ‘beast’ when it comes to work involving gearing up for a song or an action sequence, the Sam Bahadur star noted that she begins preparations for the same five months ahead of the scheduled time by making alterations in her diet.

Stating how he has not seen many people being so disciplined, Vicky Kaushal further added that she has climbed the ladder of success over the years owing to her dedication and mentioned that she remains ‘unemotional’ about it.

“She goes mental five months before that. She goes on diet changes and all the changes. I have not seen many people be so disciplined. I have learnt that from her. I realise that aise he nahi hai ye, she has achieved this reputation because she puts in that work and till date and that’s what stimulates her. She is super unemotional about it. Like you got to do what you got to do and that has really helped me,” Kaushal revealed.

