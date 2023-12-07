Sam Manekshaw once visited Raveena Tandon’s dad Ravi Tandon on sets of Amitabh Bachchan’s Majboor-UNSEEN PIC

Vicky Kaushal has caused Sam Bahadur quite a stir ever since its release. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, also starred Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Not only the film, but Vicky’s nuanced performance in the film has been lauded by critics and the audience in general. While the entire social media is buzzing with praise, Raveena Tandon took to her social media and shared a golden memory of Sam Manekshaw visiting his late father and director Ravi Tandon with a throwback picture.

Raveena Tandon shares rare photo of Sam Manekshaw with her dad Ravi Tandon

A while back, Raveena Tandon took to her social media handle and shared a monochromatic picture featuring Sam Manekshaw and his late father and director, Ravi Tandon. The photo is from the set's 1974 release, Majboor, which had megastars Amitabh Bachchan, Parveen Babi, and others.

Sharing the photo of ‘two heroes', she penned a sweet memory as she expressed, “Two Heroes in one Frame … One, Sam Manekshaw ,that to whom this country and its generations will forever be grateful, the Son of our Motherland ..and the Other My Hero, Ravi Tandon ,A Son of the Soil,A savior for many with his social work and my inspiration for ever … #sammanekshaw #sambahadur visited my dad #ravitandon on the sets of Majboor ( @amitabhbachchan ji) . In 1974 @vickykaushal09 @meghnagulzar #sambahadur”

Internet users' reaction

The post shared by the Welcome To The Jungle actress attracted heartfelt responses from fans. A user wrote, “Handsome n great personality..Ravi uncle Sir (accompanied by folded hand emojis)”, another fan commented, “Beautiful picture of two legends forever rt”.

A third user wrote, “Salute to both of them the nation never forget”

About Sam Manekshaw and Ravi Tandon

Sam Bahadur is a historical biopic drama based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, the first Indian Army officer who was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. On the other hand, the late legendary filmmaker Ravi Tandon is recognized for movies like Waqt Ki Deewar, Khud-Daar, Khel Khel Mein, and others.

Raveena Tandon's work front

Raveena Tandon is poised to feature in the third installment of the Welcome franchise, Welcome to the Jungle, which will be directed by Ahmed Khan. The film will also mark her reunion with Akshay Kumar after quite a long time.

