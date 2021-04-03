On Sam Manekshaw's birth anniversary, Vicky Kaushal announces 'Sam Bahadur' as the title of his biopic; WATCH

Field Marshal Of India, Sam Manekshaw's biopic starring Vicky Kaushal has finally got its title. On the braveheart's birth anniversary, Vicky shared the title announcement video voiced by Gulzar.

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Manekshaw biopic had been in the headlines when the lead was announced and when previously, the actor's look as the Field Marshal Of India was shared on social media. On Saturday, the film's official title announcement video was shared by Vicky on social media as it is the birth anniversary of the braveheart. The film starring Vicky as the Field Marshal is titled 'Sam Bahadur' and its title was announced in a video voiced by none other than veteran lyricist, Gulzar.

Taking to his social media handle, Vicky shared the video and wrote, "The man. The legend. The brave heart. Our Samबहादुर...On the birth anniversary of Field Marshal #SamManekshaw, his story has found its name. #SamBahadur." The film is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Earlier, when Vicky's look was released on social media, the actor had expressed his feelings on getting a chance to play the brave hero of the nation. In the video shared by Vicky, we can hear Gulzar explaining that Sam Manekshaw was known by several names but his story featuring Vicky would be called 'Sam Bahadur.'

When Vicky had shared his look as Sam Manekshaw, he wrote, "I feel honoured, emotional and proud of getting a chance to unfold the journey of this fearless patriot, the swashbuckling general, the first Field Marshal of India- SAM MANEKSHAW. Remembering him on his death anniversary today and embracing the new beginnings with @meghnagulzar and #RonnieScrewvala." As soon as Vicky shared the video, several celebs rooted for the film. Ishaan Khatter, Shoojit Sircar, Mukesh Chhabra, Guneet Monga and others wished luck to Vicky, Meghna and Ronnie.

The film is based on Sam Manekshaw, also known as Manekshaw, Mackintosh, Manekji, who was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and the first officer who was given the rank of Field Marshal. His prolific military career was spanning four decades and it included five wars. The film helmed by Meghna will star Vicky in the titular role.

Credits :Vicky Kaushal Instagram

