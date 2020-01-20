Samantha Akkineni wraps shooting of her Hindi debut series The Family Man 2; Calls it an unforgettable journey

Samantha Akkineni, who was roped in for The Family Man season 2, has wrapped the shooting of her debut Hindi series.

Samantha Akkineni, who has carved a niche in the Tollywood, is all set to venture in to Hindi industry and digital platform now. The Telugu actress has been roped in for Manoj Bajpayee starred web series The Family Man season 2. Samantha has been quite excited about the web series and has been working hard for the same. While the fans are eagerly waiting for the second season of the much talked about web series, Samantha has revealed that she has wrapped the shooting of the same.

The Nadigaiyar Thilagam actress shared a post on social media with a picture of herself posing at a seashore during the sunset. She was seen sporting a bob cut in the picture. In the caption, Samantha stated that her journey for The Family Man season 2 has been unforgettable. She also emphasised that she will be playing a completed different role this time from the ones she has done earlier. “It feels like just yesterday when I locked myself in a dark room and promised to discover ‘her’ world as genuinely as I could,” Samantha added.

Take a look at Samantha Akkineni’s post about wrapping The Family Man season 2:

Interestingly, Amazon Prime also unveiled an interesting reel giving glimpses of seven new show and the upcoming seasons of popular shows which included The Family Man season 2, Mirzapur season 2 etc. The video included first looks of new characters and also gave a glimpse of the storylines. As of now, the makers are yet to announce the premiere date of The Family Man season 2, however, it will be interesting to see how Samantha will perform in her Hindi debut.

Credits :Instagram

