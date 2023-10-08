Samantha calls Rhea Chakraborty 'hero' as she talks about family’s support post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Rhea Chakraborty attended Day 2 of the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2023 as a keynote speaker. She was part of a session called Rising from the Ashes and Finding Herself. During her talk, Rhea Chakraborty mentioned that her family stood by her throughout the tough period in her life and they were her main source of support during the challenging times following Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Rhea Chakraborty ‘Hero’

Recently on Saturday, Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram to post a video of herself from the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2023, where she discussed her experiences and difficulties following the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. In the video, she also mentioned the support she received from her family after SSR's passing.

In the video, Rhea said, “I think my entire strength, resilience came from my family. My father being in the army, I think we had that army upbringing. I remember when everything was at its peak he told me, 'In the army when we are getting shot at, we don't lie down and go. We stand up and take a bullet on our shoulder. We take it, so take it. And even then if you have to go you will go. But at least you stood up and you gave yourself a last fighting chance.' So I would give it entirely to my family.”

She further added, “If it wasn't for my mom, dad, my brother and even Nidhi my friend is here. Some of my other friends Shibani Dandekar, Anisha, few of my girlfriends stood by me. We were a handful of people and we were facing mobs the size of billions. But I think that's all you need, three or four people who trust you and love you. They are pillars of sanity. And you're good, you're golden.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram story to share the video and wrote, “Hero @rhea_chakraborty,” along with three red heart emojis.

Rhea too replied to Samantha’s story and wrote, “Right back at you,” and dropped a red heart emoji.

Rhea Chakraborty’s work front

Rhea Chakraborty is currently appearing as a gang leader on MTV's show Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand. In terms of her movies, her most recent film role was in the 2021 thriller Chehre, directed by Rumi Jaffery and featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

