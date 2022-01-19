Samantha Lockwood calls Hrithik Roshan 'family oriented': He talks a lot about his kids

Hollywood actress, Samantha Lockwood, who has featured in films like 'Shoot The Hero' and 'Hawaii Five-0', recently met Bollywood’s heartthrob Hrithik Roshan and the two of them even posed for a few pictures as well. Sharing the pictures on her social media, Samantha had captioned them as, “Fun to meet this actor who also comes from a movie family, loves action and Hawaii … superstar @hrithikroshan." Now, in a new interview, Samantha shared her experience of meeting the popular actor.

Calling Hrithik a nice-looking man, the actress said that she had a great experience meeting him. Speaking with India Today, Samantha said, "My experience of meeting him was great. He is a very nice guy and it was nice talking to him about Hawaii, which is one of my favourite places in the world. I have been there. I have been going there since I was a kid. I have owned a Yoga studio there for about four years. I love that place. So, he and I got to talk about that. We talked about movies. He is, of course, a nice-looking guy, not hard on the eyes."

She also explained what she liked about Hrithik. The actress even called him ‘hard working’ and ‘family oriented’. "He keeps himself in really good shape. He is just super sweet. He has a nice energy. He is very family oriented. He talks about his kids a lot. He is hardworking and he is always shooting something. He never stops. So that is another great quality," added Samantha.

