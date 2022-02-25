Samantha Lockwood & Salman Khan are all smiles in THIS latest photo; Actress says ‘Stay forever GOLDEN’

Superstar Salman Khan needs no introduction as his over two decades Bollywood career is enough for it. The actor gave several super hit movies including Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrani Bhaijaan, Tere Naam and others. Lovingly called ‘Bhai’, Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following not just in India but outside the country too. Recently, Hollywood superstar Samantha Lockwood took to her Instagram to share a photo with Salman Khan and it created a buzz in the town.

In the photo, Samantha and Salman were all smiling while posing for the cameras. While sharing the photo, Samantha wrote, “So great meeting you and yours on my trip to India @beingsalmankhan. Congrats on your well-deserved Joy Award for #personalityoftheyear as well as your current and upcoming successes. Stay forever GOLDEN!” To note, Salman was honoured with the ‘Personality of the Year’ Award at the Joy Awards in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia last month. He took the opportunity to share the news with his fans on ‘gram. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor shared the photo from the award function on ‘gram. In the photo, he was seen holding the prestigious award. While sharing the photograph, the Ek Tha Tiger actor wrote, “My brother Bu Nasser … it was lovely meeting with you .. @turkialalshik.”

See Samantha Lockwood’s post here:

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The actor has recently finished the Delhi schedule of his upcoming movie Tiger 3 and had returned to bay along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Previously, they shot the movie in several other foreign locations including Turkey, Austria and Russia. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and is backed by Yash Raj Films.

