"Glee" actor Samantha Marie Ware has accused her former co-star Lea Michele for making the experience of working on the show a "living hell" for her due to "traumatic microaggressions".

Ware lamented her co-star while replying to a tweet from Michele in support of Black Lives Matter movement, which has enraged in the US after the death of George Floyd, reports variety.com.

"George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter," Michele had tweeted.

To which, Ware responded: "LMAO. Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I'll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘s**t in my wig!' amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood."

"Glee" cast members, including Alex Newell, Amber Riley and Dabier Snell, also reacted to the accusations, showing support for Ware.

Ware, who wrote the response in all caps, had a guest recurring role as Jane Hayward in the sixth season of "Glee" in 2015. It was her first TV role, and she went on to appear in "What/If", "Chicago Med" and "God Friended Me".

Michele played Rachel Berry, one of the main cast members throughout all six seasons of "Glee". For her lead role, she received two Golden Globe nominations and one Emmy nomination. Since "Glee" ended, she has starred in "Scream Queens" and "The Mayor".

