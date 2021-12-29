Samantha rewards herself with delicious Samosas after an intense workout session; See happy pic

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the fittest divas in the entertainment industry. Just one look at her perfect curves proves how much the star works hard to maintain it. In addition to this, time and again, Samantha also takes to her social media profile to share glimpses of her workout routine. From lifting weight to squats, the actress includes various types of exercises in her fitness regime. However, on Wednesday, apparently, the star deviated from her strict routine and was also spotted cheating on her diet.

After a vigorous fitness session, Samantha rewarded herself with delicious Samosas and it is surely very relatable. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress first shared a short clip of her lifting heavyweights. In the very next story, Samantha looked extremely happy while looking at a plate of samosas which was served with 2 chutneys. It seems that after the intense workout, the star was gearing up to devour the lip-smacking delicacy all alone.

Take a look at the photos below:

This comes just days after Samantha shared an empowering message while taking a dig at those who label women as ‘bossy’. Samantha re-shared a quote by Sara Blakely, that hits back at trolls who label women as ‘aggressive, bossy, difficult, too much, awkward’. Inspiring women to empower themselves, the viral quote concludes as "Please don't shrink yourself to make people happy. Be yourself, you are beautiful that way".

It is sure Samantha wants women to continue their grind by brushing past all the negative connotations and comments thrown at them. In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently made her debut in the Hindi industry with the web show, The Family Man Season 2. Apart from this, she has a slew of projects lined up for her including Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Shaakuntalam, and Yashoda.

