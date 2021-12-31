Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals how she plans to welcome New Year 2022; Find out

After having a fruitful year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is excited to welcome New Year 2022. In 2021, Samantha made headlines, first for an impactful performance in the web series, The Family Man Season 2, her Bollywood debut., then for her song Oo Antava in Pusha: The Rise which got a lot of love from fans. In October this year, Samantha also announced her separation with her husband and actor Naga Chaitanya.

Now, as 2022 is approaching, Samantha spoke to ETimes and revealed how she’s planning to ring in the New Year. The actress said she is looking forward to spending time with her close ones. She said, “I have a great bunch of friends who have kept me solid throughout the year. So, I look forward to spending time with them, my dogs and most importantly, my mother. I think that will be great.”

Talking about her upcoming work, actress Samantha has already wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. The makers are likely to make the announcement on the release date soon. Helmed by Gunasekhar, the actress is playing the titular role in the film. Samantha will also appear in Philip John directorial Arrangements of Love. To note, the film is an adaptation of the novel by Indian Timeri N Murari. Apart from that, Samantha will also star in Vignesh Shivan’s next. The project named Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal will feature Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. It will likely hit the theatres in Feb 2022.