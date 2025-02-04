Samay Raina’s show lands in controversy again for 'dog meat' remark after backlash over joke on Deepika Padukone’s depression

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to depression.

Comedian Samay Raina’s YouTube show India’s Got Latent is in the headlines once again. Earlier, it received backlash for a joke on Deepika Padukone’s depression and it has now landed in controversy once more. A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against a contestant on the show for ‘dog meat’ remark on the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

In a recent episode of India’s Got Latent, contestant Jessy Nabam, a resident of Arunachal Pradesh, made a remark on her state’s people. When Samay Raina asked if she had ever eaten dog meat, she said she hadn’t but there were rumors that people there did consume it. “Mere dost khud khaate hain mujhe pata hai. Khud ke pet dog kha lete hain kabhi kabhi (My friends eat it so I know. They even eat their pet dogs at times).”

When asked, “Yeh aap aise hi bol rahe hain? (Are you saying this just like that?),” the contestant replied, “Nahi aise hi nahi bol rahi hun (No, I am not saying it just like that).”

Videos of this incident were shared on social media platforms and went viral. The remarks have received backlash and an FIR was registered against Jessy. According to the Hindustan Times, an FIR was filed on 31st January 2025, addressed to the Officer in Charge of Itanagar Police Station, Arunachal Pradesh.

It was filed by an individual named Armaan Ram Welly Bakha, a resident of Seppa, East Kameng District, Arunachal Pradesh. The person alleged that Jessy Nabam’s comments were ‘insulting’ towards the indigenous people of the state.

The complaint further requested for quick action in the matter so that nobody else could make such remarks in the future.

Meanwhile, in 2024, a contestant on Samay Raina’s show referred to the birth of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s daughter Dua. The person said, “Deepika Padukone also became a mother recently, right? Great, now she knows what depression really looks like.” The contestant continued, “I am not trying to insult breakup-wala depression,” before adding, “Actually, I am.”

The netizens had criticized the contestant as well as the judges for making fun of mental health.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.