Sameer Sharma passes away: Sonakshi Sinha mourns her Ittefaq co star’s demise; Says ‘Gone too soon’

(Trigger Warning)

Almost two months after Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise, the showbiz industry came across another shocking news as Sameer Sharma has passed away. The 44 year old actor was found dead in his Malad based residence in Mumbai and media reports suggested that Sameer died of suicide. Reportedly, his body was found by the watchman of his society who later informed the society residents. The Hasee Toh Phasee actor’s demise left everyone in grave shock and several actors have mourned his demise.

Joining them, has also paid her condolences to the late actor and stated that he has gone too soon. She shared a picture of Sameer in her Instagram story and wrote, “Rest in peace Sameer. Gone too soon.” To note, the late actor had collaborated with the Dabangg girl in her 2017 release Ittefaq which also featured and Akshaye Khanna in the lead. Interestingly, the crime thriller marked Sameer’s second project with Sidharth post their 2014 release Hasee Toh Phasee release wherein the late actor played the role of Ek Villain star’s elder brother.

Take a look at ’s condolence message for Sameer Sharma:

Apart from Sonakshi, Sidharth Malhotra and had also mourned Sameer’s demise. While Sidharth shared a still with Sidharth from Hasee Toh Phasee, Shraddha shared a message in her Instagram story and wrote, “Sameer Sharma” followed by a heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, the Malad Police have registered a case of accidental death and have sent the body for autopsy. “A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy,” a senior police official told Mid-Day.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918.

