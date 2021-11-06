Sameer Wankhede to continue to assist in Aryan Khan case investigation: Reports

Earlier today there were reports that the Narcotics Control Bureau's Sameer Wankhede who was handling the alleged drug case of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was being removed from the investigation. However, the latest reports stated that Sameer Wankhede is very much part of the Aryan Khan case.

Speaking to ETimes, a senior official on condition of anonymity said, “The SIT formed in these six cases will only help Wankhede and team investigate these cases even better.” According to the report in the leading daily, the official said that Wankhede is not going anywhere and he will continue to work on the case despite a certain section being excited about his rumoured exit. He added, “Sameer Wankhede and his Mumbai Zonal team will work with the SIT in the Aryan Khan and other five cases including Samir Khan and Armaan Kohli case.”

“No officer has been removed from the present roles and will continue to assist the operations branch investigation as required until any specific orders are issued to the contrary,” the Deputy Director-General of Operations of NCB Sanjay Singh said in press note as per ETimes. The officer further added that it is clear that Sameer Wankhede continues to be in the same role and will be assisting the SIT. He believes that the two teams together will be able to investigate the cases even better.

Earlier, even Wankhede also reacted to the rumours and told ANI, "I've not been removed from the investigation. It was my writ petition in court that the matter be probed by a central agency. So Aryan case and Sameer Khan case are being probed by Delhi NCB's SIT [special investigation team]. It's a coordination between NCB teams of Delhi and Mumbai."